Umar Akmal alleges of being attacked by two people

LAHORE: Umar Akmal claimed that he was attacked outside his home in Lahore by two men, with police arresting the suspects on Saturday.

The middle-order batter, who is currently not a member of Pakistan’s cricket team on tour in England, went to the police station today and filed a written complaint alleging that he was assaulted.

Umar Akmal also handed over video evidence of the entire incident to the cops.

The alleged attackers, who claimed to be fans of the cricketer, attempted to take a selfie with him when the situation became violent.

They were arrested immediately after the police received the complaint.

A British and a Pakistani national were among those detained.

The other side also approached the police for registering a case against Umar Akmal, claiming that he tortured them along with his servants while taking a selfie with him.

A video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on July 7, where the middle-order batsman Umar Akmal apologised to cricket fans and the board for his actions (PCB).

Umar has previously paid a fine of PKR 4.2 million imposed by the court.

CAS reduced Akmal’s 18-month to 12 months.

He was suspended from all forms of the game after PCB found him guilty for being involved in suspicious activities before Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5.

“Seventeen months ago I made a mistake that damaged Pakistan cricket and me. My mistake was that some people contacted me for a suspicious approach which I could not report on time,” Umar said.