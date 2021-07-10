Shahbaz Sharif blames FIA investigation team for alleged harassment

Ex Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday blamed FIA investigation team over alleged harassment. Ex CM Punjab further stated that FIA team used explicit language during investigation and that he couldn’t bear the latter’s behaviour.

“I stood up from my seat and questioned their behaviour”, he added. “In return the investigation officers made fun and laughed at me” In this regard, he further stated that he had beared humongous losses worth billions of rupees in his family business related to sugar mills.

“I took care of the widows and served the people of Punjab” he added. He also stated that the then on-going load-shedding period exceeded 20 hours a day before he took charge of the government.

Agricultural industry and factories had their business on a steep decline and that he installed low-cost electricity production units on special collaboration proposals with the Chinese, he added.

“Same cases filed against me, have been handed over to FIA from NAB” he stated. “I have been accused of alleged above the law financial commission in the government-led projects but I have answered all the questions asked by FIA investigation officers in this regard” he said.