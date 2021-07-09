‘Martyrs’ Week being observed to reiterate pledge to freedom cause’

Kashmiris are observing Martyrs’ Week to pay homage to those who offered their lives in the way of freedom and to reiterate their pledge to continue martyrs’ mission till securing freedom from Indian bondage.

Kashmir Media Service while citing political observers and analysts said, the Martyrs’ Week is reminiscent of the utmost price being paid for freedom by resilient Kashmiris. It added the Kashmiris’ freedom movement is alive because of the blood of martyrs and the Kashmiri people will keep on treading the martyrs’ path till complete freedom from India.

The report said, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) thanked the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for observing a shutdown on Burhan Wani’s martyrdom anniversary on July 8 (Thursday). In this regard, the political observers and analysts said that the strike is a clear message to India that it can’t subdue the Kashmiris’ passion for freedom by resorting to merciless killings in the occupied territory.

They deplored that Indian troops, as part of their killing spree, recently martyred seven Kashmiris in Pulwama, Kulgam and Rajouri districts of the territory. They said that 1425 Kashmiris have been martyred, 29,656 injured in IIOJK since Burhan Wani’s martyrdom on July 8, 2016.

Political observers and analysts maintained, martyrs are the real assets of the Kashmiris’ freedom movement and that brave Kashmiri people will never surrender before Indian military. They said that the world rights organizations must take cognizance of gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory and the UN must intervene to stop genocide and custodial killings in IIOJK.

They pointed out that the Kashmiris want settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Kashmir resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people so that permanent peace could be established in the region.