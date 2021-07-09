Prisoners protest in Larkana Central Jail to reinstate deposed superintendent

Some of the Central Jail inmates went on roofs of their barracks on Friday as a protest against suspension and transfer of jail superintendent Liaquat Ali Pirzado.

According to the report, with the approval of Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Pirzado was not only suspended after receipt of complaints but was also transferred from Central Prison, Larkana and charge was handed over to the deputy jail superintendent Nazar Muhammad Gad.

The inmates protested against this decision by going up on roofs of their barracks, burnt their bedsheets and shouted slogans. They also took selfies which proved that the prisoners have mobile phones and other banned items.

Prisoners Zamir Abro, Qadir Aheer, Bisho Shabrani, Qurban Abro, Muhammad Ali Khokhar, Muhammad Ali Chandio, Zamir Abro, Qurban Abro and others said that they were provided all the facilities by Pirzado but after his transfer Gad has withdrawn all these facilities which is unjust. They further alleged that the new deputy jail superintendent has stopped electricity supply to their barracks along with supply of other food items and corruption has become rampant.

They demanded the higher provincial government authorities to take notice of the issues and the transfer order of Pirzado be also withdrawn.