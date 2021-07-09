PTI leaders lash out at SSP Tharparkar



The PTI, GDA, Ghousia Jamaat, and BIF leaders have lashed out at SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, PPP MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani and other PPP leaders for unleashing the reign of terror on the peaceful residents of the desert district.

Advocate Lajpat Soorani, the chief of Bheel Intellectual Forum of leader of PTI speaking to the several hundred people, who had gathered first at Fangario Bus Stop to welcome the released leaders and then marched to Mithi town and organized a huge demonstration in High School Ground said that he was implicated in FIR on the false and flimsy charges and then was brutally tortured along with eight other fellows by police on the orders of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi and PPP MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, after they staged the peaceful protest demonstration in Islamkot town demanding the justice for the murdered Dodo Bheel.

Advocate Soorani said that they would not pardon those, who had killed Dodo Bheel and then tortured them by implicating them in the false case and asked Mr Niazi to get himself transferred before he was ungracefully thrown out of the district for his biased attitude towards the poor people. “The SSP acting as the manager of Dr Malani and other PPP leaders has turned the desert district as a living hell for the peaceful people on the behest of PPP leaders” he added and said that the movement they had launched for the justice with the aggrieved family members of Dodo Bheel would achieve its targets and would send the killers to gallows by pleading the murder case in the courts. He said that both Niazi and Dr Malani helped the prime suspects in the murder case of Dodo escape from the premises of Thar Coalfields adding he warned that during the upcoming hearing in Sindh High Court they would provide the proofs of their involvement and request the honourable Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to reject the protective bail of the alleged killers.

He also asked the officials of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company to stop treating Tharis as aliens and asked them to treat them as the actual owners of the coal reserves and other minerals and resources. He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Quraishi and other PTI leaders, who on the request if Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim took strong notice of their arrest and ordered Inspector General Sindh Police, Mr Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar to withdraw the case registered against nine known and over 140 unknown protesters. He thanked the several hundred people who gathered to welcome and other leaders after they were released from Jail from Mirpurkhas adding he asked the SSP and PPP leaders to mend their ways otherwise the same people would come on the roads to register their protest against their brutalities and callousness towards the peaceful people of Thar.

Arbab Anwar Jabbar, the former Zila Nazim of Tharparkar said that SPP Niazi had committed the brutalities on the workers of PTI, GDA and other political parties and demanded his early transfer from the district, He said that they were again going to the village of Dodo Bheel along with thousands of the people to show their solidarity with aggrieved family members. He said that the PPP rulers by announcing the compensation for the heirs of the Dodo Bheel and for two injured people made a desperate attempt to silence the people of Thar but they would continue their protests till their demands were met and killers of Mr Bheel were arrested. Arbab Anwar also lashed out at the officials of SECMC for their alleged criminal silence over the brutal killing of Dodo Bheel and asked them to stop treating Tharis like step-children.

Arbab Khan Sahib Togachi, Bhagwandas Bheel Bheemraj, Amin Sangrasi and others also spoke on the occasion.