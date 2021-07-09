Hareem Shah threatens to expose politicians

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah has taken to her social media record to post a video in which she has talked about Farooq Sattar and Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan.

Hareem Shah has faulted the two political figures for criticizing the TikToker while acting pious before the populace.

While passing on a message straightforwardly to Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, the social media star expressed that at whatever point she had gotten some information about the government official, Hareem consistently shrouded reality with regards to him.

Hareem referenced that Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan is a pleasant individual, and that she never uncovered his real essence since she would not like to demolish Fayaz’s picture before the world.

Hareem Shah further added that she would not like to obliterate his profession and realizes that he is an awful individual. The TikToker mentioned that for a half year Fayaz has been mentioning to her that when she comes to Karachi she should meet him.

The social media star stated that if this goes on she will reveal everything to Imran Khan so that the prime minister will exclude Fayaz from his party. shows you out of the gathering. Hareem mentioned that they should be dedicated to their spouses or she will tell them as well.