Michael Vaughan slams Pakistan’s performance in first ODI

Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed Pakistan’s cricket team for a poor performance in the first One-Day International (ODI) against England on Thursday, calling the green shirts’ performance “pathetic.”

The home team thrashed the green shirts in the first match to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, according to Vaughan.

“For England to rock up only yesterday as a team and perform like they did tells us so much about the culture of the white ball team .. very very impressive,” he tweeted after Ben Stokes and co defeated Pakistan by nine wickets.

“for Pakistan they were PATHETIC .. It’s the only way to describe a performance like that,” he added

The visitors were favourites going into the game because the hosts had suffered a setback when seven members of their squad tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the series to be restarted with a completely new team.

“Love watching Pakistan play cricket … A team that can beat any team in the world on any given day but also lose to any team on any given day,” Vaughan had said soon after the match started.

On Thursday, England chased down a 142-run target in the 22nd over, thanks to unbeaten half-centuries by Dawid Malan and debutant Zak Crawley.

After Shaheen Shah Afridi had dismissed Malan’s opening partner Phil Salt for seven runs, the two had added 120 runs for the second wicket. Malan had eight fours in his 68 off 69 balls, while Crawley had seven fours in his 58-run -run effort off 50 balls innings.

After England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl first, Pakistan were bowled out for 141 runs in 35.2 overs.

On the first ball of the match, pacer Saqib Mahmood dismissed opener Imam-ul-Haq for a duck. Pakistan were reduced to zero for two after the first three balls of the match when skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck two balls later.

Saqib took four wickets for 42 runs in ten overs for England.

Matt Parkinson and Craig Overton each took two wickets.

On Saturday, July 10th, the second One-Day International will be played at Lord’s.