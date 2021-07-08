Armed forces must stay abreast of evolving situation, never lower guard whatsoever: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the armed forces must stay abreast of the evolving situation and never lower the guard whatsoever.

The army chief visited Corps Headquarters Mangla, where he was briefed about operational preparedness, training and administrative matters of the corps, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

Addressing the garrison officers, the COAS highlighted the regional environment and its implications on Pakistan’s security.

Speaking about Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghanistan peace process, he underscored the need for better management of the western zone with due focus on border security.

Referring to the national effort against the coronavirus pandemic, the army chief commended all ranks for their all out support to civil administration in ensuring public safety and well being.

“However, we must continue to exercise maximum caution and follow relevant SOPs until the pandemic is completely over,” he remarked.

He was also apprised of the ongoing Corps War Games aimed at evaluating operational plans in wake of the emerging battlefield challenges.

He lauded the performance and dedication of Strike Corps formations for undertaking innovative futuristic training.

Earlier, upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood.