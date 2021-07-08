Shahroz Sabzwari discloses the reason behind marrying Sadaf Kanwal

Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari disclosed his reason behind marrying Pakistani model and actor Sadaf Kanwal.

In a recent interview with Nida Yasir, the Nand actor said that it was fate which had played the matchmaker between the two actors.

Shahroz Sabzwari said that he always found her gorgeous and that they had met once or twice at an event. However, it was at an award function in Norway where they rehearsed and their love story started.

Shahroz disclosed that at that time he was going through a hard time when he met Sadaf and she helped them during this. He added that he had, “honest intentions of marrying Sadaf,” while highlighting his religious views.

He said, “I am a religious person. Our religion asks us to refrain from a lot of things and I try to stay away from it. There is so much we aren’t permitted to do [in Islam], but if we get married, they become beautiful.”

When asked about the good quality of Sadaf, Shahroz replied, “Purity. Even when we were in Norway, for everyone she was Sadaf Kanwal, the supermodel, who was always glammed up but I could see it. I think when there’s a higher power at play, things work out.”