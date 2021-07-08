Foreigners living in the country to be registered: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: The Ministry of Interior has decided to register all foreigners in the country and to make it easier for Pakistanis stuck at the Torkham border to return home.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said “It has been decided to register all foreigners present in the country and persons having fake Afghan visas have also been arrested. Around 40 to 50 thousand foreigners living in the country have no record for the last 70 years and every foreigner would be now registered.”

He said that online visa service has been initiated and cases are forwarded to the federal cabinet, as visas are issued to applicants within 30 days.

More than 4,000 Pakistanis are stranded at the Torkham border, hoping to travel to Saudi Arabia or other Middle Eastern countries, according to the minister, who added that he would speak with the NCOC and other relevant authorities to help them return to Pakistan.

He stated that rapid coronavirus testing would be carried out, and those who were found to be negative would be returned to the country, while those who were found to be positive would be decided by the NCOC and FC. He also praised NCOC’s efforts to develop an effective pandemic strategy.

Sheikh Rashid responded to a question by saying that the case of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) would be sent to the cabinet this week, which would decide its fate.

In response to a question, the minister stated that the PTI would win the Azad Kashmir general elections.

He added that Imran Khan would also win the country’s next general elections, and that we would have to improve our performance.

Drugs are being brought into Pakistan from other countries, according to the minister, and those involved in drug trafficking will face severe punishment.

He stated that no dialogue with India is possible until New Delhi restores Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy.