Agricultural land manager illegally transfers land in wife’s name



Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muddassir Riaz malik has ordered inquiry into the matter of illegal possession, tempering the record of land worth millions in Mauza Rakh Khumba Tehsil Lahore by a renowned family.

District collector Lahore has also directed DC Lahore to review, hold the inquiry and fix responsibility against the culprits. He is further directed to submit his report within 20 days. The applicant, Fateh Ali Khan wrote an application to DC Lahore and claimer that Asmat Gul with her companion has prepared a fake comment of their land spanning over 195 canals 15 marlas No 9108 dated 19 December located at mouza rakh Khumba tehsil Lahore.

The relevant facts of the case are that Fateh Ali Khan Qizilbash s/o Riaz Ali Khan Qizilbash applied to the Deputy Commissioner Lahore stating that he is son of the Mst. Afsar Sultan Qizilbash who gifted the land she owned measuring 195K 15M situated in Mauza Rakh Khamba Lahore to Anwar s/o Zulfiqar Ali Khan through mutation no 9108 dated 16 December 1999.

He further stated that Sabir Hussain s/o Bashir Ahmad was the manager of agricultural property owned by her mother even after her death. Sabir Hussain in connivance with patwari halqa, to grab the valuable land in question, maneuvered to enter the name of his wife Asmat Gul in mutation No. 9108 as done of share 2915/3915 whereas said mutation was actually entered in favor of only anwar s/o zulfiqar ali as single done of entire land i.e.195k 15m and that this fact can also be verified from the challan of the amount deposited into government treasury.

However, through a bogus entry, the name of Asmat gul was entered later on in this said mutation in a different link. Subsequently, Sabir Hussain in league with revenue field staff removed the past of sarkar and patwar of mutation no 13279 of Hiba for an area measuring 152K 6M entered and sanctioned by Anwar S/o Zulfiqar Ali khan in favor of Afsar Sultan Qizilbash concerning Rept Roznamcha Waqiati No 505 dated 11 November 2006 and inserted bogus mutation having tampering of mutation and insertion of the name of Asmat Gul.