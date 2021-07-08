Security Briefings That Could Have Been

Briefings by the military high command to parliamentarians have become a regular feature in Pakistan. So, the recently-concluded national security meeting on July 1, 2021, shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone. If media reports are to be believed, the topics under discussion were Kashmir, Afghanistan and internal security. Going by the recent chain of events, these are as good a talking points as any and thus deserve to be debated. Nevertheless, these are mostly tactical, somewhat strategic and definitely, not policy. Thus, that higher-level thinking, which is a must for nations to do well, should also be considered and carried out.

To do so, there needs to be a debate about Pakistan’s overall national security framework so that all necessary parties are – to use the oft-repeated and generally misused phrase –”on the same page.” This is also important so that political leaders, public servants, armed forces personnel and citizens at large have the salient features of an agreed national security framework at their fingertips. After all, if you don’t know what you stand for, how can you defend it? Some of my previous articles have gone into detail to suggest a rebooted national security framework for Pakistan. A summarised recap will help. Consider.

The national security framework hierarchy starts with national identity. Followed by national purpose, which leads to national interests, culminating in national security policy. National identity can be deemed as an overarching common reality for all Pakistanis and needs to be above ethnic, religious, sectarian, and social divides. Hence, a Pakistani national identity should be a Muslim yet democratic Pakistan. It is so because although the creation of Pakistan is immersed in religion, the sustained survival and further success of Pakistan must be at the behest of all individuals.

National purpose can be termed “raison d’être,” French for a reason to exist. For a nation to do great things, it must know its existential objective. Ironically, the same Pakistani constitution that has become a political tool in the hands of talk-show legislators describes a cogent national purpose in three parts. One, Pakistanis are one united people regardless of race, language, culture, or religion. Two, Pakistan will be a democratic state and a society based on Islamic principles of social justice and equality. Three, achieve affluence and happiness for all through the values of democracy, freedom, equality, and tolerance.

Again leaning on French, the expression “raison d’état,” – reason of state – best describes national interests. Keeping in view the defined national purpose, Pakistan should have five national interests. One, Pakistan should become a nationally harmonious country. Two, it should become a secure state, especially with regard to its territory, citizens and the constitution. Three, Pakistan needs to be a successful economy and enhance the standard of its citizens through favourable social opportunities. Four, it should promote a morally stable and secure world governed by the rule of law. Five, the country needs to initiate friendships globally by acting as a democratic and credible partner. Categorisation levels suggest that the first two national interests are survival-level, the next vital and the last two are major. It is crucial to always bear this prioritisation in mind because that is the only way to scrutinise the general – and frankly ridiculous – refrain of the “I have done this in the wider national interest,” mantra. Insert your choice of vernacular translation here.

Subsequent to defining the national purpose and appropriate national interests, a national security policy can be established to further this agenda. Recall that policy is a precise and galvanising direction underpinned by specific objectives, which, in the case of Pakistan, are these four. First, exist honourably in a volatile region and ensure transparent writ of the state to protect its people from all internal and external threats. Second, convert Pakistan into an economic and social powerhouse to safeguard and increase the quality of life for all Pakistanis. Third, promote diversity, liberty, equality and a culture of tolerance. Fourth, strive for regional and global peace through amicable cohabitation and adherence to international norms. These national security policy objectives can be epitomised in one phrase – principled and peaceful survival and unswerving social and economic growth through mutual co-existence, harmonious internally and externally.

The preceding paragraphs efficiently encapsulate the national security framework that Pakistan dearly needs. Even if it is not exactly the same as I have recommended, it must be aligned to these lines to have the desired effect. Current national security briefings are important. But, perhaps more important are briefings, where the national security framework of Pakistan is recommended, discussed, confirmed and later publicised. Only then, all Pakistanis would be able to truly stand up and fight for Pakistan.

