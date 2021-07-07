CM Punjab announces 32 percent quota for south Punjab in provincial govt employment



Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Wednesday announced a 32 percent job quota for South Punjab areas in provincial government employment.

The chief minister while speaking to media in Bhakkar said that a proposal was also under consideration for including Mianwali in South Punjab and then the job quota in government employment will be raised to 35 percent.

“I will change the fate of the people of the impoverished areas of the province,” he said while terming himself as the true representative of such areas in Lahore.

He further announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon inaugurate a South Punjab secretariat in Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar said that it was for the first time that they made a historic 66 percent increase in the budget for the uplift projects and no one could raise a finger over the transparency of the provincial budget.

We are constructing a 122-kilometer road connecting Punjab with Balochistan while 78 new local government projects are initiated in Dera Ghazi Khan,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial and federal governments have focused on the uplift of South Punjab and Prime Minister Imran Khan on 26 April announced a constitutional amendment for the formation of South Punjab province.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of the South Punjab secretariat, Imran Khan said that southern areas would become a province and for that, they would move towards bringing a constitutional amendment in the Parliament.

He said that it has been decided that southern areas would get its job quota as per its population.

“Construction of the secretariat will also help people as they will now not have to go to Lahore for resolution of their issues,” Imran Khan said adding that after inaugurating the Multan Secretariat.