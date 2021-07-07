Asim Azhar talks about his engagement to Merub

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has put any misinformation to rest about his supposed commitment to actor Merub Ali, likewise explaining that screenshot captures of his talk with a fan in which he calls Merub his ‘sister’ are doctored.

There were rumours about Asim getting engaged to Merub, an Instagram model. The screenshot that is making rounds shows Asim Azhar supposedly answering to a fan’s DM in which he purportedly denied the commitment, saying, “I consider her just like my sister.”

Presently, Asim has approached himself to dispel any confusion, taking to Twitter to settle the bits of hearsay unequivocally. He tweeted, “The screenshot floating around of my chat with a fan is FAKE. I request all to not spread it any further. Also, any announcement regarding my life will be made from me directly to you like always.”

In any case, fans are not exactly happy with Asim’s clarification, requesting that he give a more clear clarification about the commitment tales.

