Hania and Asim Azhar battle it out after video controversy

Former flames Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar have found themselves embroiled in a bitter social media back-and-forth following Hania’s brush with intense backlash last week.

Hania, who was at the receiving end of criticism following a now-deleted video with friends Aashir and Nayel Wajahat, took to Instagram on June 6 to share her harrowing ordeal with online trolls, especially after a man’s indecent gesture on her live video went viral.

While she did not name Asim, the post also called him out for fanning the flames; the situation was blown out of proportion after Asim tweeted a cryptic gif, which read, “Baal baal bachgaya” at the height of the backlash against Hania’s video.

“Just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with a difference of opinion is not a thing,” she wrote. Seemingly referencing Asim’s tweet, she said, “Where a man trying to belittle a woman is applauded but if a woman does the same she is hated.”

Hania Aamir also hit back at Asim with her own cryptic tweet, saying, “You can either be a celebrity or a bitter ex with no dignity.” Asim, who had kept mum about the couple’s falling out in 2020, then took to Twitter to call Hania Aamir out for playing the ‘victim’ after letting him take the brunt of their breakup for more than a year.

“Where were all these people and their supporters for the past one and a half years when everything was directed towards me?” he questioned. “People were constantly bullying me by talking about me everywhere they could’ve. I stayed silent for a whole year and a half and just one post has hurt everybody’s sentiments now? Which, in reality, was not even directed at anyone.” “I remember no one came to defend me when everyone was making fun of me through memes,” he added, referencing the relentless jokes people made at his expense when the two parted ways last year. If that wasn’t enough, he also labelled her as a ‘hypocrite’ for fuelling the fire at the time by “pinning comments against me on their posts, writing indirect captions about me, talking about me in live sessions.”

“If you are human, so am I,” he added, before adding that the matter should be laid to rest once and for all.

However, in the latest update to the saga, Hania has once again attempted to clarify the issue, taking to Instagram and Twitter to share her own lengthy note. According to Hania Aamir, it is not an “ex vs ex debate” for her but a much larger issue; online harassment and bullying.

“My complaint is against harassment and bullying on the internet. My complaint is against the man who committed this heinous act and the people who made his video viral,” she said, referencing the indecent gesture made by a man on her live video. “My complaint is against a public figure knowingly inciting hate by bullying a woman when she’s trying to pick herself up after the disgust on the internet against her,” she added, seemingly a clap back at Asim.

“My complaint is against a public figure thinking it’s funny that a woman is being targeted sexually, objectified, and abused on the internet and openly sharing his sentiment on a public platform for which he received immense support and adulation, if I may add.”

She went on to clarify that her fight is against misogyny and the mindset that a man can get away with anything without accountability, saying that it is about “abused vs the abuser”. She also issued an apology for hurting anyone, saying, “I am never going to shy away from admitting my mistakes and changing for the better. It is not beneath me to apologize. So I feel I should also apologize if I have in any way hurt anyone intentionally or unintentionally ever. If I have. I am sorry.”