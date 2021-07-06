PM Imran says will not attend any private function with security to end VIP culture

In a bid to save taxpayer money and to save the public from the inconvenience that comes with the protocol and security that accompanies a head of state, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced he will be doing away with the practice when he goes to any private function.

“To save taxpayer money and avoid inconvenience to the public I will not be going to any private function with protocol and security,” the prime minister wrote in a message on Twitter.

To save taxpayer money & avoid inconvenience to the public I will not be going to any private function with protocol & security. I am also reviewing protocol & security for ministers, governors & PTI CMs to decide how we can minimise expenditure & end public inconvenience. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 6, 2021

He further said he was also reviewing the security protocol of governors as well as chief ministers so that tax money could be saved and they were not caused inconvenience either.

The prime minister said that a comprehensive policy regarding this will be decided in next week’s cabinet meeting.

“We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm the people,” he vowed.

PM Imran Khan has spoken out against the prevalent “VIP culture” in the country on several occasions.

In May, he defied the norms and visited several areas of Islamabad without any protocol. He was accompanied by the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ahmed Ali.