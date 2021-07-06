Atiqa Odho comes to Bushra Ansari’s support

Pakistani actor Atiqa Odho has shown her support for the veteran actor Bushra Ansari who was attacked by trolls who were condemning her for dancing in a viral video recently.

A day after Bushra Ansari set the trolls straight on her own Instagram account with a long note in the caption, Atiqa Odho additionally took to her own Instagram to lash out against the online harassers, stating that she stands by Ansari.

She shared a picture and wrote a long note in her caption, “No one has the right to tell her how to live or behave. She is not a criminal so stop treating her as if she’s broken any laws. Living life and bringing joy to people is not a crime, it’s a service.”

The Pyar Ke Sadqay actor continued, “Those who don’t respect their elders just expose their own poor upbringing. Bushra is a friend and inspires us fellow actors constantly with her talent, grace and charm.”

“Faceless and nameless people should be ashamed of themselves for attacking an icon of our industry in such a pathetic manner. Grow up!” the veteran actor continued.

Atiqa ended her note by telling Bushra to keep on smiling and stating that she is always with her.

Many fans commented their support under the veteran actor’s post for Bushra. One fan even commented, “An independent warrior.”