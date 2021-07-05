Bushra Ansari’s special message for her trolls

Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari has attracted a lot of trolls after her dance video with Azaan Sami Khan went viral.

While different videos of actors made rounds during this wedding, the most viral video was a video of a dance piece performed by the veteran actor Bushra Ansari and the child of vocalist Adnan Sami Khan, Azaan Sami Khan.

The Zebaish actor’s dance video depicted the senior entertainer hitting the dance floor with amazing moves, however, the video had made her a target of trolls to whom Bushra has clapped back.

The well known actor took to her Instagram and reacted in a manner which makes us imagine that Bushra did not like the trolling the slightest bit.

She shared a photo with a long caption, “I was in a deep grief for the last 3 months. And that loss is going to be in our hearts till our last breath. 2 days ago it was a family dholki and all my friends were there insisting me to get out of the stress and my sadness .hum tv s family s first grandson’s wedding is something special for sultana Siddiqui. And she’s like a mother elder sister n mentor. Just tried to be part of her “khushi” and got up for 2 mins with my son azan to show my participation in their happiness. But sad ..to see people’s reaction.”

“They just want to see us unhappy cas we are famous and specially when somebody is over a certain age. How pathetic..I am telling you this is the best age to enjoy life when you are done with all your duties and alhamdulillah. I’ve achieved so much in this age I don’t ve any regrets if I am over 60..so this is a cheap weapon of telling elders that u are old n u ve no right to be happy. Why not?,” Bushra continued.

Many fans and celebrities commented their support under Bushra Ansari’s post.