Pakistani actor Saba Qamar made her fans go wild by showing her dance moves in a video that went viral.

Saba Qamar is seen to be in a good mood while showing her moves and showing why she is known as a diva amongst her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Popcorn (@ent_popcorn)

The Hindi Medium actor will be returning on the silver screen with a new drama, ‘Tumhare Husn Ke Naam’.