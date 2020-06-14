All the times Kinza Hashmi proves she is a fashion diva

Kinza Hashmi is undoubtedly rising as one of the most talented names in the Pakistani entertainment industry with some unconventional roles and some amazing dramas under her belt. Though from what we can tell, that is not all that the actress is currently making waves for. With more than 3 million following on Instagram, the budding actress has a social media presence that captivates and might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours (guilty as charged).

The actress’ insta feed is no less than that of a model, and we can’t get over her fashion sense. She can pull off any outfit effortlessly, as can be seen from the various eastern and western looks. Take a look at all the times Kinza Hashmi has proved she is not just a talented actress, but also a true fashion diva.

Beauty in Black

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAc3vqLl

Dressed in this classy desi black attire, the actress made an appearance on Jeeto Pakistan few weeks back, and definitely took our breath away. Just look at how stunning she looks, need we say more? Paired with strappy heels and minimal jewelry, this is a look we are totally thinking to copy.

Pretty in Pink

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_7jX7qFOgX/

Now this is the perfect contemporary chic look, and that too in a desi outfit. How could Kinza Hashmi make an eastern outfit look super chic and casual, with just the right hint of traditional touch? We have some burning questions for the actress. Paired with black glasses and elegant copper jhumkas, this outfit is the perfect inspiration for a day time casual get-together.

Airport look

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5yVQobFf_I/

This is a look we just can totally get behind. We aren’t sure if it’s that pose or how effortlessly she is carrying this whole outfit, but Kinza Hashmi has definitely breath a new life to a casual airport look. The red shoes perfectly tie the whole outfit up, keeping her airport look on-point!

The selfie queen!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_-8Hqgln3k/

This one speaks for itself. Kinza Hashmi looks absolutely stunning here, and we can’t help but say that she has truly mastered the art of taking the perfect selfie!

The perfect summer look

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAr-ll3Fy1x/

Now this is what we call the perfect summer look. The white top, blue jeans, and the pale pink headband- all are a perfect combination making this outfit a winner. The smile on Kinza Hashmi’s face is definitely a bonus, adding the light to the whole look. She looks absolutely amazing here!

Kinza Hashmi has always been incredibly intelligent with her amazing personality and her great array of clothes that she manages to pull off every single time. She is a young sensation and is definitely loved by teenagers. Her pictures are flawless and her look is always on fleek.

It’s not only her incredible taste in clothing that has led her to this monumental success, but also her great talent as an amazing actress. Moreover, it feels like she has a good influence on the younger people who follow her, and has managed to create quite a good fan-base for herself with her sweet personality. We wish the actress the best of luck and hope she continue to send amazing style goals our way through her Instagram!