Chinese investors keen to invest in South Balochistan: Asad

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said on Tuesday that Chinese investors have expressed their willingness to invest in South Balochistan package.

Briefing media persons, the minister said that the Chinese investors would invest over $1 billion in this project. He said that the South Balochistan project was 35 times bigger than the Phase-1 of North free zone of Gwadar, adding that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced this historical package in November for Balochistan. The minister said, 53 development projects worth over Rs600 billion have been included in the development programme of the current fiscal year (2021-22). The minister said the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) contains around Rs1200 billion development projects for Balochistan. He said it was for the first time that such development works were being executed in Balochistan under the leadership of Imran Khan, adding that all this was being done in coordination with the Balochistan government. He said that the government was also providing internet facilities to the youth of Balochistan.