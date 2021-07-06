Blackmailing going on in KP: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad has remarked blackmailing practice is going on in KP. He further remarked “ the court cannot regularize any one. It is government domain. Regularization cannot be made through court’s decisions. This is government job. Regularization takes place as per law.

CJP gave these remarks while presiding over a 3-member bench of SC during the hearing of appointments in police complaint commission and Public safety KP case here Monday.

The court sought reply from KP government on appointment of employees in grade-17.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan inquired during the hearing of the case how the applicants were promoted without public service examination.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) KP told the court all the employees have been upgraded. The petitioners had filed application for contempt of court case, therefore, they were regularized.

The counsel for the employees took the plea all other employees except a few one have been regularized. Civil judges are too appointed without competition examination.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked judges don’t fall under purview of public service commission and there are separate conditions for them.

The court while summoning reply from KP government adjourned the hearing of the case for indefinite period.

SC has directed Advocate general KP to appear before it in person on next hearing.