UoG AD students get ‘pandemic relief’

The University of Gujrat (UoG) has allowed Associated Degree (AD) (old B.Com) students to appear in part I & II simultaneously in the forthcoming 2021 annual examinations. The decision, largely viewed as relief against disruption of scheduled exams last year due to the pandemic, was made at the 18th academic council meeting held here at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Monday with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq in the chair. The UoG did not hold supplementary exams last year as a part of measures to help check the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

The proceedings of yesterday’s meeting began with the council unanimously approving the agenda of its previous meeting. Later, the members discussed and deliberated on a number of proposals put forward by the chairpersons and HoDs before giving their approval.

Discussing the merit scholarship and award policy in the light of recommendations put forward by the controller of examinations, the meeting approved key amendments with regard to facilitating the first three position holders from various undergraduate and masters degree programmes. Proposals from various departments’ boards of studies and faculty were also approved, in addition to those put forward at the 13th meeting of the Advance Studies & Research Board held recently. Summer vacation for students and faculty members of Nawaz Sharif Medical College (NSMC) were also approved. Deputy Secretary HED Punjab government Abdur Rauf participated online. Among others present were Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, faculty deans Dr Fauzia Maqsood and Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Danish, CEO Education (Dist Gujrat) Mr Aurengzeb, chairpersons, HoDs, directors of UoG sub-campuses and the chief librarian.