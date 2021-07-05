Babar Awan requests NA Speaker to refer anti-domestic violence bill to CII

Adviser to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for sending the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2021 to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to check if the proposed law is or is not repugnant to the Injunctions of Islam.

The bill was passed in a series of legislation passed with the Ministry of Human Rights efforts. Senate passed two key government bills related to human rights last month: Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2021 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill 2021.

Both the bills were opposed by Mushtaq Ahmed from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Atta-ur-Rehman from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and Rana Maqbool from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to the bill, warning a wife by the husband is a punishable offense and if convicted the husband could be sentenced to six months to three years in prison and fined Rs20000 to Rs100000.