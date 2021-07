Pakistani actress Aymen Saleem has shocked fans and people alike with her announcement.

The actor took to Instagram where she shared in her Story that she will not be acting anymore. She writes, “It is with deep gratitude that I’d like to share that I will no longer be acting. I have tremendous love and respect for the industry and will stay connected to it InshaAllah.”

She adds, “I will keep you posted with what’s next! So much love, always.”