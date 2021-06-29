Katrina Kaif praises Manoj Bajpayee’s acting

The Indian actor Katrina Kaif, among other hundreds of people, praised Manoj Bajpayee for his recent work for the Netflix series ‘Ray.’

Manoj Bajpayee plays a role of a ghazal singer named Musafir Ali, who is on a journey to find his lost fame.

Katrina took to Instagram to express her views and stated that she loved watching the series while claiming, “Manoj Bajpayee is the best.” She also added a ‘Must Watch’ sticker on the story as well.

Ray is a written series inspired by the works of Satyajit Ray, who was a filmmaker and an author.