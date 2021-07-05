Disqualification petition against CM Sindh; case adjourned indefinitely

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard Haleem Adil Shaikh’s petition seeking the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday.

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan recently issued its decision on the matter, according to Justice Shafi Siddiqui of the high court bench.

The bench told the petitioner, “The supreme court has decided the matter, shows that decision to the court.”

The court ordered petitioner Haleem Adil’s counsel to encourage the court on the maintainability of the petition.

The bench also refused the plea of issuing notices to Murad Ali Shah and others.

The case was adjourned for an indefinite period of time by the bench.

The petitioner in his plea said that the SC has disqualified Murad Ali Shah on the grounds of hiding his dual nationality.

“Murad Ali Shah despite disqualification contested a by election and returned elected.”

The petitioner further said that the CM was neither truthful nor trustworthy.