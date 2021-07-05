Minal Khan hospitalised in Karachi

Pakistani actor Minal Khan was rushed to an emergency clinic because of a foot injury in Karachi.

The Nand actor’s fiance Ahsan took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself with Minal while they can be seen in a clinic room. Ahsan additionally composed a ‘get well soon’ wish for his other half and we simply trust that the delightful 22-year-old recovers soon.

The actor can be seen lying on the emergency clinic bed which shows that she has been hospitalized because of a genuine disease.

Minal Khan additionally took to her Instagram story to share an image of her harmed foot which is wrapped up.

Minal’s fans were crushed to see her in such a state and wished her health.