Physics matriculation exam paper leaked in Karachi

During the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021 (matriculation exams) in Sindh, a physics paper was leaked at an examination centre in Karachi.

According to reports, the paper started at 9:30am and the questionnaire was available four minutes after, outside the examination centres. This has exposed the incompetence of the education ministry’s administration.

There were reports that the paper started late at several examination centres, including one in Malir where the students and their parents expressed resentment over the situation.

A teacher at the Al-Asif Government school in Malir, where the question paper was not received in time, however, clarified that students will get the stipulated two hours to complete their paper.

According to Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Chairperson Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, a total of 348,249 students have registered for the ninth grade and matric exams in the science and general groups.

Of the 438 examination centres, 185 have been set up in government schools and 253 in private schools. As many as 201 centres are for women and 237 for men.

A reporting cell has been set up at the board office to monitor the examinations.

Special teams of the board will take steps to prevent the copy culture.

On the request of the BSEK chairperson, the district administration has issued letters to law enforcement agencies to enforce section 144 on all examination centres, under which external interference would be prohibited.

He has also warned the students not to bring mobile phones to the exam centres or else they will be confiscated.