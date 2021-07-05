Two held for torturing sister over asking for share in property

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police have arrested two accused, who were seen torturing their sister in a video viral over asking for a share in the property on Sunday.

A video went viral on social networking sites, showing two men brutally torturing a woman.

Taking notice of the viral video, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested two suspects who were seen torturing the woman.

According to a KP police spokesman, a video was uploaded on Facebook showing the accused torturing a woman. After the video came to light, Capital City Police took immediate action and arrested two accused Aftab and Arshad, residents of Amin Colony.

According to police officials, the accused confessed during interrogation that they tortured their sister when she asked for a share in the property.

According to police officials, the victim has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. After receiving the report, a case will be registered against the accused at Bhana Mari police station.