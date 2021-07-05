Bans that fuel regression

As the power dynamics of the world continue to shift, Pakistan stands vulnerable to many unseen and visible challenges. Meanwhile, war tactics and their manoeuvring by industrial powers have also evolved and may no longer be easily recognised by the general public. Today, technology is the key factor for success.

Digitalisation and technology have, certainly, propelled the globe into acceleration, but that has come at the cost of several key weaknesses.

In an era where banning modes of communication and e-commerce seems ludicrous, Pakistan has witnessed many setbacks. The recent Tiktok ban in Sindh has been lifted again, much to the continued efforts of Minister for Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. He appealed that many factors be kept into consideration before such harsh steps are taken. His fears that international investors will shy away if such bans keep taking place are not wrong.

Banning forums like YouTube Tiktok would result in a direct hit on e-commerce, infotainment, entrepreneurship, networking and international access. We would, thus, stand isolated and weakened as a state.

If examined closely, it is commendable to see why Chaudhry Fawad Hussain vehemently stands for freedom of expression and the right to access modern means of technology and internet tools. It is his providence about making sure Pakistan progresses in the fast-changing international technological ecosystem.

Social media and its critics or those that file cases for their complete ban have a very reductive knowledge in this regard. Algorithms, search engines and online spaces work fascinatingly.

We keep seeing repeated content when we search for a particular area that interests us. If we are reading an article on historical evidence of war crimes, we will see more relevant content. If we shop for a dress online once, similar options will start popping up.

Also, how does one separate fake news from real on social media or the source from where it has come from? Has it even been created in Pakistan?

When bans take place, it is often seen that the words “unethical and vulgar” are used to explain the restrictions. Here, I want to reiterate that if an individual goes to look and search for such content, they will find it and perhaps, the question arises why it is being searched in the first place.

Stalker content and stalker ad is a real thing. Tracking technologies and web cookies track one’s activities online and show duplicate ads and content. A man searching for porn will see more of such ads and content appear on their online spaces. It is how the algorithm works.

Around the world, the war between Tiktok and YouTube is becoming more aggressive. Tiktok is fast becoming the most prominent platform for video content and tech with consumers all over the world, including the US. In June 2021, YouTube launched a video product like Tiktok and invested 100 million dollars. However, Tiktok has an advantage up its sleeve and is improving its commerce capabilities by hosting live streams and promoting products.

The control and power category is shifting, which has a major impact on Pakistan. We must see them as tools and create more awareness and advocacy on how technology works.

All government bodies, including the judiciary, have to be sensitised and made aware of how technology works. The civil society and education sector must also adapt fast to changing times. Cultural sensibilities are essentially integral for the social fabric of any society, but there is always a way to create a balance. Tools of communications are mere tools. Our loss would be profound if we play into the hands of those that benefit from pushing us into regression.

The writer is the Founder and CEO of Beti, a social impact enterprise. She is also a media and advocacy expert with a special focus on female inclusion. She can be reached at ramma.shahid@gmail.com