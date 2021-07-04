Saeed Ghani challenges NAB to arrest him

Sindh’s Minister for education Saeed Ghani has said that he will visit NAB office on Monday so that the anti-corruption body may arrest him.

Saeed Ghani on Saturday while addressing a media talk in Karachi alleged that it seems like PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh has Chairman NAB’s ‘weak links’ since he (Haleem Adil Sheikh) gets out of the way favors from NAB.

Saeed Ghani asked that why the anti-corruption bureau was completely unmoved over PTI-led central government’s corruption scams. “When asked, they (NAB) start targeting us” Ghani complained, adding that “NAB should conduct inquiry against Haleem Adil Sheikh as it does against other opposition leaders”.

PPP’s provincial leader alleged that National Accountability Bureau’s Chairman was being blackmailed over a video. “He (Chairman NAB) has lost all of his respect after that video came into limelight”, Saeed Ghani said. Saeed Ghani said that NAB immediately served him with a notice when he criticized PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh. “NAB itself is getting blackmailed by government. They have initiated investigations against me right after my statement.”

The provincial minister challenged NAB to arrest him and said that he will visit NAB office Monday. “I alone will visit NAB office on Monday; whoever wants to arrest me may do it”. Ghani announced.

Earlier, NAB on Friday had rejected the allegations of Sindh Education Minister and had clarified that the probe was under process against Saeed Ghani by the NAB Karachi after due process of law.

“The NAB has already clarified that NAB Karachi Bureau was conducting an inquiry against Haleem Adil Sheikh after authorizing complaint verification,” the NAB press statement had stated.

NAB had already condemned Saeed Ghani’s attempts for influencing the corruption cases under trial against Syed Khursheed Shah and Ejaz Jakhrani in the accountability court of Sukkur.

The NAB had also advised Saeed Ghani to thoroughly peruse the NAB Ordinance, which had already been reviewed in details by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Asfandyar Wali case.In response to the allegations of Saeed Ghani regarding alleged favours to Haleem Adil Sheikh, the NAB’s press release stated that the inquiry against Haleem Adil Sheikh was underway with the authorization of complaint verification against him by the competent authority.