Daily Times

Sunday, July 04, 2021


Efforts on to overcome poverty, unemployment: Mian Aslam

APP

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam said on Saturday that efforts are being made to overcome poverty and unemployment through the promotion of quality technical education as this vital sector was ignored by past governments.

Talking to TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique at TEVTA Secretariat, he added that the PTI government was spending billions of rupees on skill development programmes to equip the youth with modern technologies. Chairman TEVTA briefed the Provincial Minister about the proposed Skill Policy, steps taken to promote technical education and future programmes.

