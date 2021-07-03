Daily Times

Asad Umar appreciates US govt as Pakistan receives Modena vaccine

Web Desk

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives and NCOC Head Asad Umar on Saturday appreciated US President Joe Biden for his progressive policy on covid-19 after Pakistan received a shipment of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “This will particularly affect those who have to travel for work or study to countries which are only accepting certain vaccines.”

Asad Umar also thanked US Secretary of State Blinken.

US Secretary Anthony Blinken said, “The United States’ delivery of 2.5M doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan highlights our enduring friendship and cooperation on COVID-19. We are committed to bringing this pandemic to an end around the world.”

