PM lauds KP govt for giving free treatment to 250,439 patients under Sehat Card



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for giving free of charge medical treatment to 250,439 patients during seven months under Sehta Card Plus Programme.

“Congratulations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 250,439 patients treated free of cost under KP Sehat Card Plus programme. This is the Pakistan we are moving towards – that was envisioned by Allama Iqbal & Quaid-i-Azam,” the prime minister tweeted.

According to a media report also shared by the prime minister on his Twitter handle, the majority of patients preferred private hospitals for their treatment as around 174,388 people went to private hospitals and only 76,052 patients availed government facilities.

The government has paid an amount of Rs 7.2 billion to different hospitals. The provincial government paid Rs 13.056 billion to the State Life Insurance Corporation during the last financial year, the media report said.