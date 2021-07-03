Ost of drama serial ‘Khuda aur Mohabbat’ makes waves with 106 million views

The blockbuster drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat has once again made history.

The serial’s soulful OST, sung by living legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, continues to make waves among fans, with 106 million views on Youtube.

While celebrating the 106 million mark, in the cake cutting ceremony, directors Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi were joined by composer Naveed Nowshad and writer Qamar Nowshad, as well as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan himself.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said that Wajahat Hussain’s film “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” is a wonderful drama.

Since its pilot episode in February, Khuda Aur Mohabbat has carved a place in the hearts of viewers. The show’s popularity is growing with each passing day, with 106 million views for its OST.

The drama starring Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz also casts other artists including Javed Sheikh, Usman Pirzada, Rubina Ashraf, Sunita Marshall, Actress Tobia Siddiqui, Asma Abbas, Hina Bayat, Sami Pasha, Wasim Abbas, Sohail Sameer, Junaid Khan and Mirza Zain Baig in prominent roles.