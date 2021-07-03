Three shops looted during Friday prayers in Landi Kotal

Unknown thieves broke into three shops of the main Bazaar of Landi Kotal on Friday and looted Rs 0.270 million rupees and two tola gold. According to the local traders, the crime was carried out in broad daylight,when the shopkeepers suspended their business center for Friday prayer.

They said that the robbers broke the lock of a shop of one,Said Rasool rice dealer and robbed 0.150 million rupees. In the same way they unlocked another store of Zuhaib Shinwari and stole 0.120 million rupees while the thieves robbed two tola gold from the jewelry shop of Nisar. Soon after the incident occured, the police investigation officer sub-inspector Ghazanfer examined the looted shops, collected evidence for investigation and lodged First Information Report against the undisclosed burglars. The police official said that keeping in view the evidence said a gang of thieves were involved in the crime who conducted their misdeed during time of Friday prayer. He assured that soon,they will be behind the bars. The local trader expressed their deep concern over the crime and asked for forthwith action against it.