Pulses price slashed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The District Price Control Committee has reduced the prices of different pulses up to 42 rupees.

According to the details, the prices of Moong, Mash, Gram pulses, gram white and black, and Basin have become reduced to provide relief to the consumers while a 20 kg bag of flour will be available at Rs 1,020 and the previous prices of various essential commodities have been maintained.

A meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in which the current market prices of various essential commodities and their availability rates were discussed in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders, and consumer representatives.

Assessing the volatility, the prices of various essential commodities for the common markets were unanimously fixed. The Deputy Commissioner said that the price of gram moong Kori (without washing) has been reduced by Rs. 42. Similarly, the price of gram Mash (without wash) has been reduced by Rs. 28. He said that gram Mash (washed ) has been reduced by Rs 12. The prices of lentils have been reduced by Rs 11, basin by Rs 7, gram pulse by Rs 7, masoor pulse by Rs 5, white and black chana by Rs 3 each.

He said that the previous prices of rice, milk, yogurt, mutton, and beef have been maintained.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the traders and vendors to continue the old glorious traditions to provide relief to the consumers, avoid profiteers and ensure the availability of essential commodities at affordable prices.

He said that price control magistrates were active in conducting raids in the markets on a daily basis and there would be no relaxation to illicit profiteers. He asked the consumers to lodge a complaint regarding overcharging of rates by calling toll-free number 080002345 or enter on Qeemat Punjab app which will be rectified immediately.

Extra Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Muhammad Usman, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Haider, Agriculture, Industries, Food, Punjab Food Authority, Labor, and other departments besides President Anjuman-e-Tajiran.

Grocery Association Muhammad Ijaz Baig, General Secretary Khurshid Anwar, and other members of the committee were also present.