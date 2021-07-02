Two-day mango festival to be celebrated in Islamabad



Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi inaugurated a two-day mango festival organized by MNS agricultural university, mango research institute multan and centaurus mall management in islamabad.

“The government of Punjab is taking steps to improve the quality of various varieties of mango and increase its exports,” Hussain Jhanian Gardezi said.

Mango is being cultivated on 1.7 million acres in Punjab province, which yields about 1.7 million tonnes per annum, which is 70 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. The Punjab Government is taking steps to improve the quality of different varieties of mangoes and increase its exports. In this regard, various schemes have been launched to promote research and development, technical assistance and awareness for mango growers and stakeholders .

These views were expressed by Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi on the occasion of the inaugural function of the two-day Mango Festival held at Centaurus Islamabad. The function was jointly organized by MNS Agricultural University, Mango Research Institute Multan and Centaurs Management Islamabad in Pakistan. The festival is specially organized to showcase different varieties of mangoes from South Punjab. Stakeholders (agronomists, farmers, exporters, academia and various diplomats) are participating in this mega event.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi further said that Pakistan is the sixth largest producer of mangoes and Pakistan has 0.142 million acres of mango orchards. Mango production in Pakistan is second only after Satrus. There are more than 300 varieties of mango in Pakistan including Sindhri, Samar Behesht, Chounsa, Dosheri, Anwar Ratul, Langra, Fujri, Malta, Safid Chaunsa, Kala Chonsa and Ratul. Mango exports generate 1.04 million dollars in foreign exchange annually. The Punjab Agriculture Minister appreciated the efforts of the organizers in organizing the Mango Exhibition in Islamabad as “King of Fruits and Fruits of Kings”.

On the occasion, President Chamber of Commerce Islamabad ,Yasir Illyas Vice Chancellor MNS University Multan Dr. Asif Ali also addressed the function. Apart from foreign ambassadors, Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Sardar Tanver Illyas, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Board Punjab, Dr.Abid Mahmood, Director Agricultural Information Punjab, Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar and other officials besides the people and stakeholders of mango industry were also present on the occasion.