US donates 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States on Friday at Islamabad International Airport.

The vaccines are being distributed to Pakistanis in collaboration with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF, and the Pakistani government, according to a statement released by the US Embassy in Pakistan.

“The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

In addition to the vaccine received today, the United States has already provided nearly US$50 million in COVID assistance through their partnership with the Pakistani government.

The new shipment will put an end to overseas Pakistanis’ struggles to obtain US-made COVID-19 vaccines before travelling abroad.

The doses will be given out first to Pakistanis living abroad and people suffering from chronic diseases. Saudi Arabia, Gulf states, Europe, and the United States have all approved the US-made Moderna vaccine (US).

The US embassy in Islamabad posted on twitter; “Today, 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States arrived at Islamabad International Airport. The vaccines will be delivered to the Pakistani people in partnership w/ COVAX, @UNICEF & the @GovtofPakistan”

