FBR raises ‘historic level of tax revenues’: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appreciated the efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue on collecting “historic level of tax revenue” during the outgoing fiscal year.

“I commend the efforts of FBR in achieving a historic level of tax revenues of Rs.4732 bn in 2020-21 – exceeding the target of Rs 4691 bn &18% higher than last year. This performance is testimony to the strong economic revival spurred by our government’s policies.”

He said that their performance is a testimony to the strong economic revival that the government policies have brought.

According to sources the bureau has met its target for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The FBR went over its tax collection target of Rs. 4691 billion for the fiscal year 2020-21 and collected around Rs 4725 billion.

Although they didn’t manage to meet their initial Rs. 4963 billion for 2020-21, that was later revised downwards to Rs. 4691 billion in line with the IMF agreement.

During the financial year the tax collection increased by 18.2% and last year they collected the revenue of Rs. 3997 billion.

The FBR made a net collection of Rs. 555 billion in June 2021, helping the bureau increase their collection to Rs. 4725 billion on June 30, 2021.