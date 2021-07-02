Pakistan, India swap prisoner lists

Pakistan and India on Thursday exchanged lists of their respective nationals held in each other’s jails. Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad the names of 609 Indian prisoners, including 51 civilians and 558 fishermen.

Similarly, New Delhi identified some 345 Pakistani prisoners, including 271 civilians and 74 fishermen that were in its custody. The step is consistent with clause (i) of the Agreement on Consular Access between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008. The terms of which require both countries to exchange prisoner lists twice a year, on the first of January and July, respectively.