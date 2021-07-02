Two drown, eight rescued as boat capsizes in the Indus River

Around ten people including eight women drowned on thursday after their boat capsized in the Indus river near Belo town of district Sujawal.

Six of them were rescued by the local divers however two women identified as Mina 40 and Benazir 35 drowned.

According to the reports, from forest site riverine area, the incident occured when the residents of village Nonh Walro were transporting fodder in the boat for their cattle heads from the bank of River Indus, when due to high-velocity winds and the extra burden it capsized.

Soon after the invident the local divers launched a rescue operation and managed to rescue 6 villagers; later they were joined by the divers of the Pakistan Navy who fished out the body of Benazir after the hectic efforts of around two hours, however the search continurd to recover Mina’s body.

The condition of 3 out of six villagers, who had been rescued was said to be critical and they were shifted to Civil Hospital Thatta, however, no official of district administration had arrived till the filing of this report.

The locals told media that during this season, when strong winds blow alongside the Indus river these incidents usually occur. They demanded setting up rescue centers to save the precious lives.