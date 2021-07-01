Hasan Ali makes dream comeback after lengthy injury layoff

Hasan Ali has made a remarkable comeback in national cricket after coming back from a back injury. The cricketer was unable to perform for two years 2019 to 2020.

The fast bowler before coming to the national team featured in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy, playing an integral role in the Central Punjab qualifying for the final.

The final was between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab where both the teams were tired, with Hasan Ali playing an all-round performance in the big game. He not only took five wickets but also scored 106 runs off from 61 balls in the second innings. He took around 43 wickets from nine matches at 20.01 and scored 273 runs at 24.82. He made two half centuries and a century in the entire tournament.

This performance helped him return to the national team in the test match series against South Africa in January/February, which was played in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan won the series by 2-0 which lifted them to the fifth spot in ICC Ranking.

He took 12 wickets in the series including 10 wickets in the Rawalpindi test match.

Hasan has played 11 international cricket matches this year, taking 40 wickets, along with being the top wicket taker this year with India’s Ravichandra Ashin on the second spot with 38 wickets.

After recovering from the back injury he has scored 139 runs at 23.16, remaining unbeaten 20 off forms even balls against South Africa in T20 series.

While talking to PCB, he commented; “It has never been easy for a fast bowler to comeback after a back injury but I want to thank my wife, family, Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi who kept me motivated and focused on cricket. Nothing is impossible in life, if we believe in ourselves and work hard, we can achieve desired results and I am an example of it.”

“The performances in the domestic season helped me regain confidence which later helped me to perform in international cricket again. I always prefer fearless cricket but featuring in first class cricket helped me a lot. Performing well in those nine matches of Quaid-e-Azam trophy 2020-21 has given me sheer confidence to gear up for a successful international comeback. I always wanted to become an all-rounder, and I am happy besides my bowling, I am contributing to the team with my batting as well. While I was away from cricket for two years due to injury, I worked on my batting especially hard hitting ability at the NHPC.”

Pakistan in their England tour will feature in three ODI matches starting from 8 July.

While commenting on the limited series against England he said;

“The white-ball series against England is very important for us, as England are the World Champions in ODIs and are also the top-ranked side in T20I. England has always been lucky to me, as I have my great memories from England tours in the past, winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 in England is on top of it.”