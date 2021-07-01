Virtual court system inaugurated in Peshawar High Court



Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan inaugurated a virtual court system across the province. The ceremony was held simultaneously in all the district courts of the province including Peshawar High Court Peshawar, Mingora, Abbottabad, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan Benches.

Addressing the function, the Chief Justice said that the virtual court system was a revolutionary step towards reforming the judiciary of the province and it would yield far-reaching results.

“This system will be of great benefit not only to the lawyers but also to the People, thanks to the system, speedy trial of cases will be possible and travel length issues will be reduced. The Peshawar High Court is the first High Court in Pakistan under which a virtual court system has been introduced in all High Court benches and lower courts.” He added

Apart from the Chief Justice, Justice Rohul Amin Khan, Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Abdul Shakoor, and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah Khan also addressed the function and appreciated the tireless work of all the IT staff of the Peshawar High Court.

The ceremony held at the Mingora Bench was also attended by current and former presidents of the bar, law officers, district police officers, and cabinet members of the bar association and expressed great joy at the launch of the virtual court system.