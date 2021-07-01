Children murdered in Faisalabad



In the first incident, Rehan, 9-year-old son of Atif, a resident of Jatanwala Chowk area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad Police Station, Faisalabad, got into a quarrel with Ali Hassan and Ali Hasnain, sons of Mohammad Arshad, a resident of the neighborhood. During which 14-year-old Ali Hassan hit 9-year-old Rehan with a brick in the chest, as a result of which his condition deteriorated. Rehan was taken to Allied Hospital for medical treatment but died. In this regard, Ghulam Muhammadabad police said that the body of 9-year-old Rehan has been shifted from Allied Hospital to Mortuary. Meanwhile, 14-year-old Ali Hassan and 11-year-old brother Ali Hasnain and his father Arshad have been arrested and a case has been registered and investigation into the incident has been started.

The second incident took place in Ayub Colony area of Faisalabad police station factory area the body of 15-year-old house helper Saira was found from a house in Ayub Colony In this regard, the mother of the house help alleged that the owner of the house, Aliza, allegedly tortured and killed 15-year-old Saira and hung her body from a fan. When asked by the parents, it was informed that the girl died due to fever. In this regard, Shamim, the mother of 15-year-old Saira, said that the girl had been working in the house of a woman named Aliza for eight months for Rs 8,000 a month. Aliza’s alleged violence led to Saira’s death, and when they arrived to pick up her body, they found 15-year-old Saira’s body hanging from a fan in the owner’s home in Ayub Colony.

The girl’s mother says that we were wronged; the Chief Minister should immediately take notice and bring justice. Police of both the police stations have registered cases and started investigation.