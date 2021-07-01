Man taking a selfie drowns in Lulusar lake

CHILAS: A tourist died after falling into the Lulusar lake while taking selfies in Chilas on Thursday.

According to the rescue sources, the body was taken out from the lake and shifted to the hospital.

It has also been reported that two people have lost their lives after falling into the Lulusar lake. The safety measures are still not up to the mark.

Recently a man drowned in the Chenab river near the Liaquatpur tehsil of the Rahim Yar Khan district.

According to the police the incident occurred while the victim was taking a selfie.