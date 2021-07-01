Bilawal Bhutto calls Hareem Shah’s marriage to PPP leader ‘rumour’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilalwal Bhutto has denied the media reports of TikTok star Hareem Shah tying a knot with a Sindh minister from the PPP.

According to him it’s all a “conspiracy to divert attention from problems”.

The TikTok star announced her union with a PPP leader, without disclosing his identity.

Bilawal shared his thoughts on the controversy after a press conference at the Zardari House in Islamabad.

He said that rumors have no value.

“These are all rumours being spread to divert attention from problems. No such thing has happened.”

The Sindh IT minister Taimur Talpur said that Shah’s marriage is a publicity stunt.