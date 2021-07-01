Death of SECMC worker sparks off widespread protest, anger and indignation in Thar



Hundreds of people, mostly people from the Bheel community carrying the body one Dodo Bheel, blocked Thar Coal Road to register their protest against the brutalities of the officials of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC).

The leaders of enraged protesters, talking to the media persons, said that Dodo Bheel, who was employed by the officials of the mining firm in Block 2, was brutally tortured by guards of the firm on the orders of officials on the theft charges. The laborer, who sustained multiple injuries during the incessant torture, was rushed to Civil Hospital Hyderabad where he succumbed to his injuries.

Abdul Aziz Halepoto, Nand Lal Bheel, Malo Bheel, Naseer Noon and other leaders of the protesting poor villagers held the officials of the mining firm responsible for the tragic death and announced to continue their demonstration until the FIR was registered against those involved in cold-blooded murder. They said that after Dodo was seriously injured in inhuman torture the officials of the mining company, which has been boasting that Thar will change Pakistan, were nowhere to been to clarify their position over the dearth of their worker. They alleged that officials of the mining firm had set up a ‘torture cell’ to punish their workers for their petty mistakes where Dodo Bheel was kept for 12 days and was tortured on the theft charges and he was handed over to Islamkot police after he was in very critical condition due inhuman incessant torture.

PPP MPA from Islamkot, Fakeer Sher Mohammad Bilalani also reached the venue of protest to show his solidarity with the aggrieved family members and protesters. He said that he would take up that serious matter with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and the top leadership of PPP. He termed the death of Dodo Bheel as an unpardonable crime committed by the guards of the mining firm, Mr Kuldeep Parwani, the president of Islamkot Traders Association along with other traders and businessmen community after shutting down their shops and business centers also joined the ongoing protest demonstration by hundreds of the residents of the area, to show thei2r sympathies with the heirs of Dodo Bheel. The people from various walks of the life took to the Twitter and demanded the registration of the FIR against those involved in the murder and stop treating Tharis as the step-children of the greedy people of the corporate mining companies.

Despite the repeated attempts no officials from the mining company could be contacted for their official version over the tragic incident.