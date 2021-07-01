Taapsee Pannu defends Kareena Kapoor’s demand for playing Sita

It was reported prior that Indian actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has requested Rs. 12 core to play Sita in a forthcoming film. The news conjured some responses from the netizens.

Indian actor Taapsee Pannu who is known to be vocal with her suppositions said that Kareena has the right to request a robust compensation for a nearly lumbering shoot.

During an interview, Thappad actor said that criticism that Kareena has faced is due to sexism. She further explained her view that if a man would do the same thing it would be seen as success. She added that if a woman wants more money she is deemed as too demanding or difficult to work with.

Taapsee also said that Kareena is one of the greatest actors in India and she is in the position where can demand a certain amount of salary.

It was reported before that Kareena has changed her demand from Rs. 6-8 crore to Rs. 12 crores for the film in which she was supposedly playing the role of Sita.